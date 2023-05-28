Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Port of Civitavecchia Welcomes Six Ships, 31k Guests at Once

Six Ships

The Port of Civitavecchia welcomed a total of six ships carrying 31,000 passengers combined on June 25, 2023.

The ships that arrived at the port simultaneously were Costa Cruises’ Costa Fortuna, MSC Cruises’ MSC Seashore, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Breakaway, Oceania Cruises’ Oceania Vista, Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas and Viking’s Viking Sea.

The Costa Fortuna arrived at the port during its 21-night Mediterranean voyage and departed for Messina, Sicily afterward. The MSC Seashore headed toward Palermo, Sicily. Sailing roundtrip from Civitavecchia, the Norwegian Breakaway embarked on a ten-night Greek Isles and Italy: Santorini, Mykonos and Florence voyage while the Odyssey of the Seas began its seven-night Greek Isles Cruise.

The Viking Sea departed for Livorno (Florence/Pisa) Italy during its Mediterranean Odyssey journey that ends in Barcelona, Spain.

The port thanked everyone involved in the big day in a post on its official Facebook page.

