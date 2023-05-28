Port of Ashdod Welcomes AIDAcosma

The Port of Ashdod recently welcomed the AIDAcosma, the largest ship to dock in Israel, according to a press release.

The ship arrived in Ashdod from Egypt. It then departed towards Crete and Athens in Greece, which will be followed by a call in Sardinia, Italy and Barcelona, Spain before it reaches Palma de Mallorca.

Eli Bar Yosef, acting CEO of the Port of Ashdod, said: “We welcome the arrival of the AIDAcosma at the Port of Ashdod. Maritime tourism is now growing and keeps getting stronger and we work every day to make the port more competitive and effective in all arenas, including the maritime tourism arena. We would love to see more ships and passengers enjoying our country.”

The Port of Ashdod expects to welcome a total of 123 cruise ships this season, which will bring an estimated 120,000 passengers, according to a statement.s.

This represents an increase compared to the previous year when 62 ships docked at the port carrying about 65,000 passengers.