P&O Cruises Offers Extra Onboard Spending Money

P&O Cruises is offering extra onboard spending money on select Select Price holidays.
The offer is applicable on selected sailings departing between June 9, 2023 and October 26, 2025 when booked by September 4, 2023.
Guests can secure sailings booked by this date with a 10 percent deposit applicable on Select Price or Early Saver voyages departing in the same period. The offer applies to the first two guests in a cabin.
Featured itineraries include:
- The 15-night Caribbean Transatlantic voyage departing Bridgetown, Barbados on March 15, 2025 with £430 onboard spending money;
- The seven-night Mediterranean fly-cruise departing Valletta, Malta on September 26, 2024 with £160 onboard spending money;
- The seven-night Canary Islands fly-cruise departing Tenerife on November 18, 2023 with £160 onboard spending money;
- 21-night Norway, Iceland and North Cape departing Southampton on August 2, 2024 with £430 onboard spending money.