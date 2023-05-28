P&O Cruises Offers Extra Onboard Spending Money

P&O Cruises is offering extra onboard spending money on select Select Price holidays.

The offer is applicable on selected sailings departing between June 9, 2023 and October 26, 2025 when booked by September 4, 2023.

Guests can secure sailings booked by this date with a 10 percent deposit applicable on Select Price or Early Saver voyages departing in the same period. The offer applies to the first two guests in a cabin.

Featured itineraries include: