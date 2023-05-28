Paul Gauguin Cruises Unveils 2025 Voyages

Paul Gauguin Cruises unveiled a preview of its 2025 itineraries for the Paul Gauguin.

Reservations for the upcoming voyages will open to the public on June 15, 2023, with 26 all-inclusive cruises offered on six unique itineraries and one new exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.

“As the longest continually operating cruise line in French Polynesia and the South Pacific, we take great pride in revealing Polynesia with artful authenticity and all-inclusive luxury,” said Navin Sawhney, CEO of Americas for Paul Gauguin Cruises and Ponant. “And with multiple overnight stays on curated itineraries, The Gauguin offers discerning travelers an ‘overwater bungalow’ that sails, balancing time in iconic lagoons with the carefree luxury of navigating some of the most beautiful archipelagos on Earth.”

A new itinerary for 2025 is a 10-night More Tuamotus and Society Islands including the cruise line’s first-ever overnight stay in Fakarava, Tuamotu Archipelago, a UNESCO-listed Biosphere Reserve. The new itinerary also features overnights in Bora Bora and Papeete, Society Islands; with calls in Rangiroa, Tuamotu Archipelago; Moorea, Huahine, Raiatea, and Motu Mahana (Taha’a), Society Islands.

Paul Gauguin’s Partners Earn Added Rewards and Learn to Sell (PEARLS) program allows Accredited Partners to book their clients early during an exclusive booking window between June 9 – June 14, 2023, before the voyages go on sale to the general public.

“We are pleased to share an exclusive booking window with our accredited PEARLS partners who have invested their time in becoming experts on the unique nuances of The Gauguin Experience and the destinations that our award-winning ship explores,” added Sawhney.