Paul Gauguin Cruises Announces 2025 Voyages

Paul Gauguin Cruises has opened reservations for its 2025 itineraries featuring 26 sailings exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.

Guests who book early can enjoy up to 30 percent in bonus savings on all-inclusive fares. Prices start at $2,990 per guest on sailings of seven, 10, 11, and 14 nights onboard the m/s Paul Gauguin.

“With more unique itineraries to more boutique ports of call than any other luxury line in the region, Paul Gauguin Cruises is unmatched in revealing Polynesia with artful authenticity and all-inclusive luxury,” said Navin Sawhney, CEO of Americas for Paul Gauguin Cruises and Ponant. “Our 2025 sailing schedule aboard the enchanting m/s Paul Gauguin affords overnight stays on every itinerary, inviting discerning travelers to enjoy an ‘overwater bungalow’ that sails from one iconic destination to another in carefree luxury.”

Highlights of the 2025 season include more Bora Bora, a visit to the line’s private islet, Motu Mahana on nearly every cruise and exploring the Cook Islands, the Marquesas and Tuamotus Islands.

Featured itineraries include: