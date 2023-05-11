Orderbook: Five New Cruise Ships Debuting For Summer

Following the six cruise ships that were already delivered this year, the MSC Euribia was handed over n France at the end of May, meaning five additional new vessels are set to enter service in time for the upcoming summer season.

According to the latest issue of Cruise Industry News’ Global Cruise Ship Orderbook, the lineup includes a wide variety of cruise ships from multiple brands,

Set to carry over 1 million guests this year, the luxury market will see three new vessels entering service, such as the Explora I.

As Explora Journeys’ first ship, the 920-guest vessel will mark MSC Group’s entry in the luxury market after being delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard in June.

Following the Seabourn Venture, the Seabourn Pursuit is also set to enter service soon. Currently under construction at the T. Mariotti shipyard, the 23,000-ton vessel will become Seabourn’s second ultra-luxury expedition ship.

Set to debut for Silversea Cruises in August, the Silver Nova completes the list of luxury ships debuting over the next few months. A next-generation luxury ship, the LNG-powered vessel is currently in the final stages of construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard.

Under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard, the 140,000-ton cruise ship is set to debut in August as the second vessel in Norwegian Cruise Line’s Prima Class.

With an additional eight vessels being delivered beyond the second quarter, the 2023 orderbook includes a total of 19 new cruise ships.

At an average cost of $560 million, the newbuilds will add almost 40,000 guests to the market during the period.

Through 2028, the cruise industry will receive a total of 61 new ships, which are being built at a total cost of almost $42 billion. With an average capacity of 2,300 guests, the newbuilds are set to add almost 140,000 new berths to the market.