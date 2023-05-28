Oceania Cruises Launches Rare Wine Collection

Oceania Cruises has introduced a rare wine collection available across its fleet with 80 new labels sourced from Italy, France, South America and beyond.

“As we continue to expand our rare wine program and world-class onboard experiences, we are privileged to rely on the expert knowledge of our top culinary team who are actively collaborating and seeking out new products in the global food and beverage scene,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “We look forward to hearing the stories of our guests’ memorable moments and shared celebrations while enjoying the new collection.

The new wine collection includes rare varieties like the classic Moët & Chandon Cuvée Dom Pérignon; Epernay, France; Château Mouton Rothschild 1er Cru Classe, Pauillac, France; the Ornellaia “Super Tuscan”; Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany, Italy; and Vina Errazuriz Kai Carmenère from Aconcagua Valley, Chile.

Guests can taste these wines at all restaurants, bars and suites across all seven ships.

“We’re excited to launch Oceania Cruises’ new wine collection featuring the highest quality, hand-picked rare wine labels that reflect the global philosophy of the company,” said Daniela Oancea, corporate beverage manager of Oceania Cruises. “We are lucky to have built close relationships with the world’s most exclusive producers who have dedicated their lives to the art of winemaking and are continuouly tasting and discovering new varieties to keep up with modern trends.”

In addition to the new wine collection, Oceania Cruises has also launched three new dining experiences and five new pairing menus on its newest ship, the Oceania Vista. Guests can join the head sommelier and his team for a two-hour exclusive Cellar’s Wine Luncheon in the new restaurant Ember.