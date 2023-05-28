Norwegian Star Kicks Off Series of Cruises to Greenland

The Norwegian Star has kicked off a series of cruises to Greenland for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Departing from Iceland, the 2001-built vessel is set to offer three sailings to the remote island country in the North Atlantic.

The ten-night itineraries sail roundtrip from Reykjavik and include visits to three ports in Greenland.

Among the destinations being visited is Nuuk, the country’s capital and largest city.

Before returning to Reykjavik, the itinerary also includes visits to Nanortalik and Paamiut, in addition to three ports of call in Iceland: Isafjord, Akureyri and Djupivogur.

Following the series of unique itineraries to Greenland, the Norwegian Star offers a 12-night cruise to Norway in July that features a visit to Svalbard, in the Arctic.

In the archipelago, the ship is set to visit Longyearbyen – where it will stay docked for a total of 18 hours.

The operation is part of Norwegian Star’s 2023 summer program in Northern Europe. After arriving at the region in early May, the vessel has been offering a series of different itineraries to the North Sea, the British Islands, the Norwegian Fjords, and the North Cape.

Before repositioning to South America for the upcoming winter season, the Norwegian Star also offers cruises to Western Europe, Morocco and the Canary Islands in October and November.

On November 12, for instance, the ship sets sail from Portugal on a 12-night cruise that features visits to nine destinations in the region, including Gibraltar and Funchal, in Madeira Island.

The Star is part of Norwegian Cruise Line’s nine-ship 2023 program in Europe. Extending through December, the schedule includes the company’s newest ship, the 2023-built Norwegian Viva, in addition to the 2022-built Norwegian Prima.

The other Norwegian vessels sailing in European waters this year are the Norwegian Breakaway, the Norwegian Getaway, the Norwegian Epic, the Norwegian Dawn, the Norwegian Jade and the Norwegian Gem.