Norwegian Prepares to Update Entertainment, Closes Some Productions

Norwegian Cruise Line is making changes to the entertainment and theater offerings onboard its vessels.

According to an email sent to crew members and obtained by Cruise Industry News, several of the productions currently on the ships will be discontinued as the company focuses on the development of new and updated shows.

The changes aim at “elevating the offerings,” the statement reads, in order to “exceed the expectations” of the company’s guests.

“As part of a broader company-wide initiative, we are making some strategic adjustments to ensure that we operate our business effectively, cohesively, and profitability, while delivering a full program of exceptional products,” it continues.

“We remain committed to delivering innovative and cutting-edge shows that captive and inspire our guests, and we are thrilled to announce that will raise the bar even further,” the statement adds.

In the scenario, it’s necessary to focus resources and attention on the new offerings, the email noted. As a result, several production shows are being discontinued, including:

Swing, which will no longer be offered onboard the Norwegian Gem starting on July 7, 2023.

World Beat, which will no longer be offered onboard the Norwegian Spirit and the Norwegian Sun starting, respectively, on August 16, 2023, and October 11, 2023.

Velvet, which will no longer be offered onboard the Norwegian Jewel starting on September 25, 2023.

What the World Needs Now, which will no longer be offered onboard the Norwegian Star starting on October 11, 2023.

Footloose, which will no longer be offered onboard the Norwegian Joy starting on October 28, 2023

Showdown, which will no longer be offered onboard the Norwegian Dawn starting on November 4, 2023.

And Six, which will no longer be offered onboard the Norwegian Breakaway and the Norwegian Bliss starting, respectively, on January 26, 2024, and February 24, 2024.

“We understand that change can be difficult, but we are confident that these adjustments will allow us to create an even more memorable experience for our guests. This is a truly exciting time of growth and transformation for our company and industry, and we are honored to be at the forefront of this evolution,” the statement said.

The new offerings and productions are set to be revealed in the coming months.