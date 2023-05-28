Norwegian Cruise Line Publishes Annual ESG Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index documenting the company’s progress on sustainability initiatives.

In addition to highlighting its progress on the ESG strategy and goals, the report also mentions the five pillars of Norwegian’s sustainability program, Sail and Sustain which include: reducing environmental Impact, sailing safely, strengthening its communities, empowering people and operating with integrity and accountability.

“We recognize the need for corporations to take action to help address global challenges including climate change and sustainability, and at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings we are committed to doing our part by operating in a way that is socially responsible, respectful of the environment, and drives a positive impact on society,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer-elect of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “Our Sail and Sustain program is key to moving our business forward– it goes hand-in-hand with delivering long-term value for the company and its stakeholders.”

“Over the past year we continued to make great progress with new goals and initiatives across our Sail and Sustain focus areas as we help chart a path to a more sustainable future,” said Jessica John, vice president of ESG, investor relations, and corporate communications of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “This year’s report highlights not only these advancements but also our commitment to increase and strengthen our disclosures each year to provide our stakeholders with critical transparency.”

Highlights from 2022 include:

A climate action strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions;

Methanol-ready newbuilds on order to be delivered in 2027 and 2028;

Focus on improving water production rates;

Testing biodiesel fuels;

Investing in shore power;

Continuous public health training and education;

Prioritizing safety and security efforts;

Fostering an inclusive workforce where diverse backgrounds are represented and empowered;

Training and development opportunities across the workforce;

Fostering a culture of ethical conduct.

Norwegian’s 2022 ESG report as well as additional information is available at http://www.nclhltd.com/sustainability