Niigata Hosts Azamara Ship

The Port of Niigata hosted the Azamara Quest on March 23, during a sailing from Singapore to Piraeus (Athens), Greece.

Azamara’s ship called at West Port district, suitable for small ships and closer to the city center.

Guests onboard the Azamara Quest were welcomed by two mascots of “Hanano-Komachi” and “Sasadangorou” and banner flags.

Additionally, guests received postcards free of charge and were served ten varieties of locally produced Nihonshu (sake),also free of charge.

Before the ship departed, a traditional Taiko performance “Bandai-Daiko” was held as a farewell ceremony.

The Azamara Quest arrived in Piraeus on May 28, from where it departed on its 12-night Greece and Turkey voyage with calls in Santorini, Greece; Agios Nikolaos, Crete; Kos, Greece; Marmaris, Turkey; Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Cesme, Turkey; Thessaloniki, Greece; Volos, Greece; Canakkale, Turkey.