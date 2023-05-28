Music Star Luis Fonsi Named Godfather of Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Cruise Line announced that Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, musician and producer, Luis Fonsi, will serve as the godfather of its newest ship, the Norwegian Viva.

The christening ceremony will take place in Miami on November 28, 2023, when Fonsi will officiate the ceremonial breaking of a champagne bottle on the ship’s bow. After the christening voyage, the Norwegian Viva will homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico upon arriving there on December 15, 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Latin music icon Luis Fonsi to the NCL family as Godfather of Norwegian Viva and to join us as we christen our newest ship,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Miami, our hometown, is immersed in Latin culture, and we want to celebrate Norwegian Viva’s debut with an infusion of Latin talent headlined by Luis. As a native Puerto Rican, who is also based in Miami, he brings people together from around the world with his energy, positivity and music, making him the perfect complement to the vibrant energy of Norwegian Viva. We cannot wait for him to join us as we celebrate this milestone moment later this year.”

A lineup of Latin entertainers will join Fonsi onboard the Norwegian Viva for the christening ceremony who will perform throughout the night including The Queen of Latin Pop, Paulina Rubio; “Saturday Night Live” cast member and Miami-native, Marcello Hernandez; and singer, Pedro Capó.

“I am so honored to be named Godfather of NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Viva, and look forward to sharing her with the amazing people of Puerto Rico, a community that truly represents the spirit of ‘live it up,’” said Fonsi. “Growing up on an island, the ocean plays such an important part in my life, and there is nowhere else I’d rather be. Cruising provides such an incredible vacation experience, and I cannot wait to christen this incredible ship and to introduce her to the world.”