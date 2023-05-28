Miray Upgrades Ship for Three Year World Cruise

Life at Sea Cruises, the three-year world cruise departing this November, has upgraded its vessel, replacing the 1,000 guest Gemini with the larger and newer 1,250-guest Lara, according to a press release from Miray International, which is behind the three-year sailing.

The Lara is the former AIDAvita, which sailed for Carnival Corporation’s German brand AIDA Cruises up until the pandemic.

The 2002-built ship since been laid up and has most recently been docked in Tallin.

“We are beyond excited to introduce the beautiful MV Lara for this incredible, history-making, 3-year voyage,” said Kendra Holmes, CEO of Miray Cruises. “Our fleet is expanding due to the unprecedented demand for our long-duration circumnavigation voyages to responsibly explore every corner of our planet. Our residents are changing their lives for this opportunity, and we are honored to be a part of their personal journeys.”

The new vessel will offer Life at Sea Cruises residents an enchanting fusion of amenities and convenience with redesigned staterooms, a business center with offices, a cigar and wine bar, along with other creative offerings, the company said.

There will also be a 24-hour on-call hospital with complimentary medical visits, learning and enrichment lectures, and opportunities to engage in volunteer and philanthropic initiatives.

During the three-year journey, the 42,000-ton vessel’s voyage will span over 130,000 miles covering 382 ports, seven continents, and 148 countries.

“Seeing such an overwhelming interest in our itinerary and unique ports where we will always be in summer is truly thrilling,” added Ethem Bayramoglu, COO of Miray Cruises.

“This is evidence of the allure of our extended world cruise concept and the exceptional experiences that await our residents aboard MV Lara.”

Prior to its inaugural departure from Istanbul on November 1, 2023, Miray Cruises will be hosting a series of welcoming events and revelries in Turkey for all booked residents which coincides with the 100th anniversary celebrations of the foundation of the Turkish Republic.

The Gemini will continue sailing her Aegean Sea program, according to the company.

Bottom Photo Credit: Christian Eckardt