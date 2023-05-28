Michael Youssef Named Director Maritime Affairs at Princess

Michael Youssef has been named Director, Maritime Affairs, at Princess Cruises.

In the role, Youssef will be responsible for managing complex projects and issues across maritime operations as well as leading the development of consolidated maritime presentations and reports.He will report to Remco Buis, Senior Vice President, Maritime, Port Strategy and Operations.

Youssef was most recently a Senior Manager for the Transformation Management Office at Holland America Group, where he was responsible for co-leading and managing end-to-end strategic initiatives that contributed to the group’s strategic priorities.

His career includes nearly 15 years of working in the cruise industry, including time at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings as Senior Director of Supply Chain Transformation. Youssef holds an MBA from NYU’s Stern business school.