Marine Hotel Association Trade Show 2024 Dates Confirmed

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) will host its 2024 trade show in Naples, Florida, from March 24 to 26.

The MHA’s 39th Annual conference and trade show will once again return to the Naples Grande, a popular beach resort.

The niche event brings vendors and supplies together with cruise line decision makers in food and beverage and hotel operations.

Spanning three days, attendees have an opportunity in a intimate environment to connect with the right people at the right cruise lines and vessel management companies. In addition to the trade show, there are breakfast conference/panel discussions, evening dinners and other entertainment

Among other association news, the MHA will host a Symposium at Sea open to members in December 2023.