LTH-Baas Celebrates 25th Anniversary

LTH-Baas is celebrating its 25th year in the marine industry.

Speaking of the company roots dating back to 1934, Anton Maljugin, LTH-Baas’ chief operating officer said: “Every five years, LTH-Baas experiences significant changes in terms of the geography of operation, clientele, team members, technical level of expertise, and complexity of a project, and we consistently manage to overcome challenges, and have a steady and solid workload, making LTH-Baas one of the best contractor in terms of quality service and professionalism.”

To celebrate the special anniversary, LTH-Baas published a short video to thank its personnel, clientele and network for their contribution to the company’s success.

The video is available here: LTH-Baas | 25th Anniversary | Celebrating our people, clients, projects. – YouTube