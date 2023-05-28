Kendra L. Holmes Named CEO at Miray Cruises

Miray Cruises announced today the promotion of Kendra L. Holmes as its Chief Executive Officer.

Holmes brings over 15 years of cruise and hospitality industry experience to the role. In her new position at Miray Cruises, Holmes will be responsible for the company’s ongoing growth initiatives, fleet expansion, and leading the executive team for the upcoming launch of Life at Sea Cruises, the world’s first and only three-year cruise, according to a press release.

Holmes joined Miray Cruises in 2019 as Director of Business Development and later was promoted to Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, leading efforts to develop new business opportunities and strategic growth initiatives for the company after the pandemic.

Prior to joining Miray Cruises, Holmes managed fleetwide drydock contracts and led technical vendor development efforts for Disney Cruise Lines.

Holmes also holds a Juris Doctorate and has worked in various legal roles throughout her career.

“Kendra has provided exceptional leadership and value to Miray Cruises, our partners, and cruise guests worldwide. I cannot think of anyone better suited for the role of Chief Executive,” said Vedat Ugurlu, owner of Miray Cruises. “We are confident in her ability to lead our company into its next phase of growth and development and she has our full support.”

Kendra will also oversee the Life at Sea Cruises’ executive team with newly appointed Ethem Bayramoglu to Chief Operating Officer for Life at Sea Cruises, Fuat Guven as Vice President of Hotel Operations, Robert Dixon as lead Project Manager, and Natalka Brodnik as the team’s new Director of Sales.

“I feel honored and privileged to be entrusted with steering our company’s growth into the next chapter, including the launch of Life at Sea Cruises—an innovative cruise product that will fulfill the dreams of global travelers to explore the world,” said Holmes.

Miray Cruises’ Life at Sea Cruises, scheduled to set sail in November 2023.