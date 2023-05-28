June Update: Where in the World Are the Costa Cruises Ships?

With its entire fleet now back in service, Costa Cruises is offering a strong program in the Mediterranean for the summer, while maintaining a significant presence in Norther Europe and Asia.
Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itineraries of every ship in the company’s fleet as of June 30, 2023.
Costa Toscana
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 5,224 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
After returning to Europe in April, the Costa Toscana is offering a series of week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. In July, the ship’s itineraries feature visits six ports in Italy, France and Spain: Naples, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Cagliari, Marseille and Barcelona.
Costa Firenze
Year Built: 2020
Capacity: 4,232 guests
Location: Northern Europe
The Costa Firenze is spending the summer in Northern Europe. Sailing from Germany and Denmark, the ship offers a series of seven-night cruises to the Norwegian Fjords that feature visits to Stavanger, Hellesylt, Geiranger, Alesund and more.
Costa Smeralda
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 5,224 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
The Costa Smeralda continues to offer its year-round program of week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing to Italy, France and Spain, the ship’s itinerary for the summer feature visits to Palermo, Civitavecchia, Savona, Marseille, Barcelona and Ibiza.
Costa Diadema
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 3,700 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
Another Costa ship in the Western Mediterranean, the Costa Diadema is also offering week-long cruises to Italy, Spain and France. Visiting different destinations, the vessel’s program includes calls in Civitavecchia, Savona, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Cagliari, Marseille and more.
Costa Fascinosa
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,012 guests
Location: Northern Europe
The Costa Fascinosa is one of three Costa ships sailing in Northern Europe this summer. Along with the Costa Favolosa and the Costa Firenze, the 2012-built vessel is offering a series of itineraries to Norway, the Baltic Sea, Western Europe and more.
Costa Favolosa
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 3,012 guests
Location: Northern Europe
The Costa Favolosa is currently offering cruises to the British Islands, Norway and Iceland. Sailing from Amsterdam and Bremerhaven, the ship’s program also features a special 21-night cruise to Greenland in July.
Costa Deliziosa
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 2,260 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
Sailing from Marghera and Bari, the Costa Deliziosa is presently offering week-long cruises to the Greek Islands and Croatia. The itineraries feature visits to popular destinations in the region, such as Mykonos and Santorini.
Costa Pacifica
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The Costa Pacifica recently kicked off its summer program of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. Offering a new itinerary, the ship is now sailing from Taranto and Catania for week-long cruises to Greece, Italy and Malta that also feature visits to Mykonos, Santorini and Valletta.
Costa Serena
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Location: Far East
After resuming service in May, the Costa Serena is offering a series of cruises in the Far East. Sailing from Taiwan and South Korea, the ship’s four- to seven-night itineraries feature visits to ports in Japan, such as Sasebo, Otaru, Hakodate, Miyakojima, and Ishigaki.
Costa Fortuna
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,720 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The Costa Fortuna is presently sailing 14-night cruises that combine destinations in both the Western and the Eastern Mediterranean. After sailing to Italy, France and Spain, the ship’s present itinerary pays visits to five destinations in Greece, as well as to Messina, in Sicily.