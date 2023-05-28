June Update: Where in the World Are the Costa Cruises Ships?

With its entire fleet now back in service, Costa Cruises is offering a strong program in the Mediterranean for the summer, while maintaining a significant presence in Norther Europe and Asia.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itineraries of every ship in the company’s fleet as of June 30, 2023.

Costa Toscana

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

After returning to Europe in April, the Costa Toscana is offering a series of week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. In July, the ship’s itineraries feature visits six ports in Italy, France and Spain: Naples, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Cagliari, Marseille and Barcelona.

Costa Firenze

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Costa Firenze is spending the summer in Northern Europe. Sailing from Germany and Denmark, the ship offers a series of seven-night cruises to the Norwegian Fjords that feature visits to Stavanger, Hellesylt, Geiranger, Alesund and more.

Costa Smeralda

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Costa Smeralda continues to offer its year-round program of week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing to Italy, France and Spain, the ship’s itinerary for the summer feature visits to Palermo, Civitavecchia, Savona, Marseille, Barcelona and Ibiza.

Costa Diadema

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 3,700 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Another Costa ship in the Western Mediterranean, the Costa Diadema is also offering week-long cruises to Italy, Spain and France. Visiting different destinations, the vessel’s program includes calls in Civitavecchia, Savona, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Cagliari, Marseille and more.

Costa Fascinosa

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Costa Fascinosa is one of three Costa ships sailing in Northern Europe this summer. Along with the Costa Favolosa and the Costa Firenze, the 2012-built vessel is offering a series of itineraries to Norway, the Baltic Sea, Western Europe and more.

Costa Favolosa

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Costa Favolosa is currently offering cruises to the British Islands, Norway and Iceland. Sailing from Amsterdam and Bremerhaven, the ship’s program also features a special 21-night cruise to Greenland in July.

Costa Deliziosa

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Sailing from Marghera and Bari, the Costa Deliziosa is presently offering week-long cruises to the Greek Islands and Croatia. The itineraries feature visits to popular destinations in the region, such as Mykonos and Santorini.

Costa Pacifica

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Costa Pacifica recently kicked off its summer program of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. Offering a new itinerary, the ship is now sailing from Taranto and Catania for week-long cruises to Greece, Italy and Malta that also feature visits to Mykonos, Santorini and Valletta.

Costa Serena

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Far East

After resuming service in May, the Costa Serena is offering a series of cruises in the Far East. Sailing from Taiwan and South Korea, the ship’s four- to seven-night itineraries feature visits to ports in Japan, such as Sasebo, Otaru, Hakodate, Miyakojima, and Ishigaki.

Costa Fortuna

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Costa Fortuna is presently sailing 14-night cruises that combine destinations in both the Western and the Eastern Mediterranean. After sailing to Italy, France and Spain, the ship’s present itinerary pays visits to five destinations in Greece, as well as to Messina, in Sicily.