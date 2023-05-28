June Update: Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet Locations and Itineraries

The Norwegian Cruise Line fleet is getting ready to welcome the new Norwegian Viva. Debuting in August, the second Prima Class vessel will join the company’s six-ship lineup in the Mediterranean.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itinerary of every Norwegian ship as of June 9, 2023:

Norwegian Viva

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Location: Marghera, Italy

After completing its sea trials in May, the Norwegian Viva is getting ready for its big debut in August. A sister to the Norwegian Prima, the newbuild will offer different itineraries in the Mediterranean as part of its maiden season.

Norwegian Prima

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Norwegian Prima returned to Europe in May for its second summer in the region. After debuting in 2022, the ship is offering a series of ten- and 11-night cruises that sail between Iceland and England, with visits to Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium and more.

Norwegian Encore

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Alaska

Part of Norwegian’s summer program in Alaska, the Norwegian Encore is currently offering week-long cruises departing from Seattle. Also sailing to Canada, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and the Glacier Bay.

Norwegian Bliss

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Alaska

Like the Encore, the Norwegian Bliss is also spending the summer in Alaska and Canada. Sailing from Seattle on Saturdays, the vessel’s seven-night itinerary feature visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and the Tracy Arm Fjord.

Norwegian Joy

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

Based in New York City for the summer, the Norwegian Joy is sailing different itineraries to Bermuda, Canada & New England, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. In June, the 2017-built ship offers seven-night cruises to Bermuda that feature three-day visits to King’s Wharf, in addition to several days at sea.

Norwegian Escape

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Norwegian Escape is presently sailing from Miami for a program of week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. This week, the ship’s itinerary sails to the Eastern Caribbean and includes visits to Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay.

Norwegian Getaway

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Atlantic Ocean

After completing a spring program in the Caribbean, the Norwegian Getaway is crossing the Atlantic ahead of the summer season in Europe. Upon arriving in Portugal on June 15, the 2014-built ship is set to kick off a program in the Mediterranean that includes visits to Italy, Spain, Greece, Croatia and more.

Norwegian Breakaway

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Norwegian Breakaway is also spending the summer cruising in Europe. Based out of Civitavecchia, the port for Rome, the ship is offering nine- to 11-night cruises to the Greek Islands and Italy that feature visits to popular ports such as Santorini, Mykonos and Naples.

Norwegian Epic

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Another Norwegian ship in Europe, the Epic is currently sailing in the Western Mediterranean. In June, the 2010-built ship is scheduled to offer a series of nine- and ten-night cruises that depart Barcelona and include visits to ports in Italy, Spain and France.

Norwegian Gem

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Norwegian Gem is presently offering nine- and ten-night cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. The program sails to the Greek Islands and the Adriatic, with visits to Mykonos, Santorini, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Hvar, Koper and more.

Norwegian Jade

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Sailing from Athens, the Norwegian Jade is offering a series of week-long cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. The ship’s port-intensive itineraries not only sail to Greece and Turkey, but also to Cyprus and Israel.

Norwegian Pearl

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

Spending the summer on the U.S. East Coast, the Norwegian Pearl is currently sailing out of Boston. In June, the ship offers a series of week-long cruises to Bermuda that also include a visit to Bar Harbor, in Maine.

Norwegian Jewel

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Jewel is sailing one-way cruises between Canada and Alaska. Sailing from Seward to Vancouver and vice versa, the seven-night itineraries feature visits to Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Skagway and also include scenic cruising in different parts of the Last Frontier.

Pride of America

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Hawaii

The Pride of America continues to sail inter-island cruises in Hawaii. Based in Honolulu on a year-round basis, the U.S.-flagged vessel offers a seven-night itinerary that includes visits to Kahului, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Nawiliwili.

Norwegian Dawn

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Norwegian Dawn is presently offering different itineraries in Northern Europe. Sailing from Denmark, England and Sweden, the cruises feature visits to destinations in the British Islands, the Baltic, Western Europe and more.

Norwegian Star

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Northern Europe

Completing Norwegian’s offering in Europe, the Norwegian Star is sailing a series of cruises to the British Islands, Iceland and the Norwegian Fjords. In June and July, the 2001-built ship is also set to visit Greenland as part of three ten-night voyages departing from Reykjavik.

Norwegian Sun

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,002 guests

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Sun is offering nine- and ten-night cruises to Alaska departing from Seattle. Also sailing to Canada, the itineraries feature visits to popular ports, such as Skagway, Sitka, Ketchikan, Victoria and Icy Strait Point.

Norwegian Spirit

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Spirit closes out Norwegian’s five-ship program in Alaska. Sailing between Seward and Vancouver, the ship is offering week-long cruises in the region that can be combined into a single 14-night voyage that features visits to Valdez, Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and more.

Norwegian Sky

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Norwegian Sky is spending the summer in the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Sailing from PortMiami, the ship is offering five- to nine-night cruises in June that feature visits to several ports in the region, including Cozumel, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, San Juan and Great Stirrup Cay.