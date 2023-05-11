Jay Leno Named Godfather For Carnival Venezia

Carnival Cruise Line announced that talk show host and comedian Jay Leno will serve as the godfather to the Carnival Venezia at a celebratory event on June 14, 2023.

In addition to serving as the ship’s godfather, Leno will perform a special comedy show for Carnival’s event guests, in partnership with Carnival World Mastercard.

“Carnival Venezia originally entered service for our Italian sister brand Costa Cruises and was christened in 2019, so she already has a godmother. With Carnival Venezia joining the fleet and sailing from New York, we wanted to ensure a proper welcome for the ship and decided having a godfather would be both fun and appropriate,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

“And when we thought of someone who would make a fun godfather with Italian heritage, we knew Jay Leno would be the perfect godfather! And he’s already a member of the Carnival family – he entertained guests a few years ago as part of our Carnival LIVE entertainment series.”

Leno, best known as the host of The Tonight Show, is currently a producer and host of the CNBC primetime series Jay Leno’s Garage.

“I am truly honored to be named the godfather of Carnival Venezia. It was an offer I couldn’t refuse,” said Leno. “Carnival’s focus on fun combined with the Italian theming of this ship is something that is truly unique. I’m also excited to have my very own cruise ship, although I think I’ll need a bigger garage!”

The Carnival Venezia is scheduled to arrive in New York City and begin sailing from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal on June 15, 2023.