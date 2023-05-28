Hurtigruten’s ‘Camping in Antarctica’ Drives Record Grant Donation

Hurtigruten Foundation’s new “Camping in Antarctica” fundraiser has distributed more than one million NOK, the largest amount ever distributed in a single round.

Hurtigruten Expeditions pledged to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the “Camping in Antarctica, An Amundsen Night” experience to Hurtigruten Foundation. The campaign raised a total of 371,482 euros.

After reviewing 82 applications, the foundation selected 14 recipients of its 2023 grants and all projects align with its mission to fight climate change and strengthen local communities.

“By paying to camp in Antarctica, our guests played a pivotal role in the Foundation’s record-breaking achievement. In recognition of their contributions, we’re creating more opportunities for guests to participate in scientific research and community engagement,” said Henrik A. Lund, managing director of Hurtigruten Foundation.­­­­­­

The “Camping in Antarctica” experience offers up to 30 spaces per voyage where participants have the chance to camp like the early explorers.

“Travelers want to exercise personal responsibility for the planet through activities with real-world effects, such as Beach Clean-ups and Citizen Science projects,” continued Lund. “We’re developing new ways for guests to meaningfully participate in our Foundation’s fight to preserve the nature, wildlife, and communities in which we operate.”

In addition to the 14 projects selected, several projects from the brand’s Citizen Science program also received grants.

“By providing grants for Citizen Science projects, we’re not only able to support organizations at the forefront of scientific research but also data collection efforts by our guests,” said Lund.