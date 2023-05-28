Holland America Line Set to Visit 49 Ports in Asia in 2024-25

Holland America Line’s 2024-25 Asia season is set to be the most diverse ever, with 49 ports of call across ten countries, according to a press release.

The 2024-25 Asia season will include departures from Hong Kong, China; Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan; and Singapore to cities across ten countries with a strong focus on Japan.

“The demand for Asia remains strong as cruisers seek experiences to exotic and off-the-beaten-path locales that give them unique travel moments,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “By offering three departure cities we’re able to diversify our itineraries and showcase an incredibly robust season. With 24 ports in Japan alone and two dozen more spread among several countries, our guests are in for an immersive Asia adventure.”

The Noordam will sail a series of nine 14-day itineraries exploring Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. The Westerdam will also explore Asia during its new 53-day Majestic Japan Legendary Voyage, sailing roundtrip from Seattle. Another Legendary Voyage is the new 28-DayHolland America Line Set to Visit 49 Ports in Asia in 2024-2025 Coral Triangle, Volcanoes and The Great Barrier Reef cruise aboard the Noordam departing on January 5, 2025, sailing roundtrip from Singapore.

Highlights of the 2024-2025 Asia Season

Overnight calls in Yokohama (Tokyo) and Kobe (Osaka); Laem Chabang (Bangkok), Thailand; and Da Nang, Vietnam.

Visiting 24 ports in Japan.

The 13-day North Pacific Crossing between Vancouver and Yokohama.

The 14-day Circle Japan voyage, roundtrip from Yokohama, featuring three itineraries.

The 14-day Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines voyage between Yokohama and Singapore.

The 14-day Far East Discovery between Hong Kong and Singapore.

The 14-day Far East Discovery Holiday sailing roundtrip from Singapore.

The 14-day Indonesian Discovery, roundtrip from Singapore.

The 14-day Japan and Taiwan cruise, roundtrip from Yokohama.

The 14-day Japan and South Korea Discovery, roundtrip from Yokohama.

In addition, the cruise line’s Asia Collectors’ Voyages combine back-to-back, nonrepeating itineraries for a more extensive cruise experience. For a limited time, for guests who book select 2024-25 Asia cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included.

Prices for the Asia cruises range from $1,699 to $10,999 per person depending on length.