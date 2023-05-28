Holland America Expands ‘Alaska Up Close’ Onboard Program

Holland America Line announced the expansion of its “Alaska Up Close” program with new culinary and cultural experiences throughout the 2023 Alaska season.

“Since launching Alaska Up Close we’ve introduced incredible programming that brings an authentic Alaska experience to our guests like no other cruise line,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president, guest experience and product development. “This season we’re growing the program to embed Alaskan fresh fish and wildlife spotting into the cruise on an even more expansive scale, from new localized cuisine and cocktails to exciting lectures and wildlife viewing. We want our guests to have experiences they can’t find anywhere else.”

On every Alaska cruise, travelers will have the opportunity to enjoy new localized cuisine, cocktails featuring authentic glacier ice, an Alaska-themed brunch, Huna native presentation and wildlife experts onboard to help guests spot the indigenous animals from the deck, according to a press release.

In addition, the program will continue to deliver workshops, lectures, EXC Talks as well as dining events featuring the culinary traditions of the region.

The new cocktails feature authentic Alaska glacier ice harvested by state permit among floating glacier bergs and include:

Juneau Gin and Tonic” with Juneauper Gin that’s produced in Juneau, Alaska.

“Alaska’s Blue Ice” features De Kuyper Blue Curaçao, X Rum and pineapple juice.

Blue Iceberg contains Juneauper Gin, apricot brandy, Blue Curaçao and lime juice.

Black and Blue: Made with Jonnie Walker Black or Jack Daniels Black Label served over glacier ice.

Offered once per cruise, the new Alaska Brunch menu is created with the influence of local Alaskan and Pacific Northwest ingredients. Options include Alaskan Blueberry Pancakes, Salmon and Potato Chowder, Wild Forest Mushroom, Tarragon Crepes and more.

In addition, the Lido Market will feature special dishes and theme nights during every Alaska cruise. Guests can indulge in a Salmon Bake dinner and Seafood Boil pop-up dinner on all cruises.

Holland America Line’s expanded program also features sustainable food .