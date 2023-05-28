Holland America Announces ‘Unforgettable Journeys Event’ Offer

Holland America Line announced the “Unforgettable Journeys Event,” bringing what it said are some of the best values on cruises across five continents.

The “Unforgettable Journeys Event” is running from June 28 through July 31, 2023, and is available on sailings departing between October 2023 through April 2024.

“Holland America Line’s ‘Have it All’ premium package already adds exceptional value with some of our most popular amenities, and with the ‘Unforgettable Journeys Event’ that includes prepaid crew appreciation we’re making it even more enticing to start planning that next cruise,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer.

“Travelers are looking for offers that provide significant savings or include add-ons to enhance their experience, and our newest promotion does both.”

The event brings perks such as prepaid crew appreciation (gratuities); 50 percent reduced deposits; shore excursions (three tours valued at $100 each); signature beverage packages; specialty dining; and Wi-Fi with the “Have it All” premium package.

Guests can save up to approximately $115 per person, which represents a value of $1,610 for a seven-day cruise or $3,450 for a 15-day Panama Canal transit based on double occupancy.

With the “Unforgettable Journeys Event” offer, travelers can explore destinations such as Antarctica, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico, Pacific Coast, Panama Canal, South America and Tahiti. The offer also includes the Koningsdam’s 22-day Solar Eclipse and Circle Hawaii voyage for total eclipse viewing on April 8.