Havila Voyages to Become Carbon Neutral by 2028

Havila Voyages launched its first-ever sustainability and human rights report highlighting the company’s goals to reach carbon neutrality by 2028 and an emission-free coastal route by 2030.

Havila is working on reducing emissions and meeting future environmental requirements.

“Last year, we made history as the world’s first cruise company to sail into the Geirangerfjord UNESCO World Heritage Site emission-free and silently, four years before the Norwegian government’s requirement for emission-free ferries and ships in the World Heritage areas comes into effect,” said CEO Bent Martini.

“This is clear proof of our ambitions. We look forward to continuing our journey and doing our part to make tourism and shipping more sustainable”.

“It starts with gradually replacing natural gas with biogas, and the goal is to be carbon-neutral by 2028. After that, we will switch to emission-free fuel alternatives such as hydrogen, and the goal is zero emissions by 2030 – with the ships we have today,” added Martini.

The company also aims to reduce onboard food waste and produce only 75 grams of food waste per person daily. The company’s goal also includes using locally sourced and short-traveled ingredients.

“Meeting our target of 75 grams of food waste across four fully operational ships, means we can reduce food waste by 60 tons per year, by not using buffets”, says Martini.

“It is therefore very gratifying to report that this year we successfully achieved our goal and collect only 71 grams of food waste per person per day on board. We have accomplished this thanks to the fantastic efforts of those who have developed our food concept, those who prepare and serve the food on board, and, not least, our guests who are made aware of the concept. And no one leaves our restaurants hungry.”

Havila Voyages’ ships are the most eco-friendly ships to have ever sailed the coastal route Bergen – Kirkenes – Bergen. With current operations, carbon emissions are reduced by 35-40 percent.

“We believe that our sustainable approach to coastal tourism and our focus on climate and the environment are a positive contribution to the transition to a zero-emission society. We look forward to continuing our journey and doing our part to make tourism and shipping more sustainable socially and environmentally,” concluded Martini.