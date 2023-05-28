Fred. Olsen Appoints Paul Clifton As Head of Crewing

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced the appointment of Paul Clifton as the new head of crewing.

“Having previously worked with a number of cruise lines in more recent roles of Crew Management Partner and Global Recruitment Manager with V.Ships Leisure, he has a wealth of experience that he’s excited to bring to our smaller-sized ships,” the company said in a statement.

Clifton joined the company on May 15. In his new role, he will be responsible for the direction of the crewing operation as well as the improvement of welfare onboard.

Clifton is also an active supporter of the Alzheimer’s Society.