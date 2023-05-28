Former Ryndam Starts Drydock Ahead of Celestyal Debut

The former Ryndam is being prepared to launch service for Celestyal Cruises after being acquired by the company in February.

Set to debut in September, the future Celestyal Journey is currently undergoing a complete refit at the Palumbo Shipyard in Malta.

According to Celestyal Cruises, the refurbishment represents a $20+ million investment and includes a full hull treatment, in addition to safety equipment and technical overhauls.

The 1994-built ship is also receiving upgrades to its public areas and staterooms, as well as general upkeep work.

Before debuting, the Celestyal Journey will also receive the company’s new livery, which includes a blue hull adorned with different colors and patterns.

Once the refit is complete, the 1,258-guest ship will offer a total of eight new bars, including the Martini Bar, which will serve a menu of exclusive signature cocktails.

Also available is a Wine Cellar, and the Horizons Lounge and Disco – located on one of the ship’s highest decks, the space will be equipped with glass-to-ceiling windows and a large dance floor.

The Celestyal Journey will also emerge with seven new restaurants and specialty dining venues, such as a self-service casual restaurant, a cooking demonstration venue and the exclusive Chef’s Table.

According to Celestyal, some of the restaurants will offer a themed experience, serving a selection of Mediterranean, European and Asian dishes.

The 55,819-ton vessel will also offer premium accommodations, the company said, with a total of 630 staterooms. 149 of which have balconies, Celestyal added, while are 120 Junior Suites and 28 are Grand Suites.

Taking over the schedule of the Celestyal Crystal, the Celestyal Journey will embark on its first cruise on September 2, 2023.

Through December, the ship continues to offer a series of seven-night cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean that explore Greece, Egypt, Israel, Cyprus and Turkey.

For the holidays, the Journey is set to offer a special 19-night cruise that allows guests to spend both Christmas and the New Year onboard.