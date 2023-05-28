First Time on Silversea World Cruise: Semi-circumnavigation of Australia

In a first for Silversea Cruises, the Silver Dawn will embark on a 21-day semi-circumnavigation of Australia, sailing between Hobart (Tasmania) and Darwin

The ship will sail along Australia’s southern and western coastlines during its 140-day “The Curious and the Sea” world cruise which departs from Fort Lauderdale on January 6, 2026.

Guests will get to retrace the steps of early explorers and admire the country’s landscapes and wildlife species, including some that inspired Charles Darwin’s “Theory of Evolution.”

Highlights of the semi-circumnavigation of Australia will include visiting the Phillip Island for the chance to witness the penguin parade; Port Lincoln with its Coffin Bay National Park and the Eyre Peninsula; and for the first time on a Silversea World Cruise, the Esperance Island, known for its pink salt lakes.

In addition to the remote and pristine destinations, the Silver Dawn will also call in cities including Melbourne and Adelaide, as well as Exmouth and the Kimberley Coast.