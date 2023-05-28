Explora Journeys Partners with Rolex for its First Onboard Boutique

Explora Journeys announced a partnership with the Swiss watchmaker Rolex for its first-ever boutique onboard a ship.

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase some of the world’s most famous watches at “Rolex at sea mono brand store” onboard the Explora I.

Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys, said: “We are elated to be partnering with Rolex, a like-minded Geneva-based Swiss luxury brand that very much shares our values and our long-term sustainable vision. It enables us to offer our discerning travelers the opportunity to purchase Rolex watches while sailing on board Explora I. We believe that this new retail location will be a must-visit destination for anyone looking to add a touch of luxury to their journey experience.”

The dedicated boutique will offer an extensive range of models and styles of watches including the Oyster Perpetual watches, certified for their precision, performance and reliability.

The Explora I will embark on its 15-night maiden journey on July 17 departing from Southampton, UK, and heading to the Norwegian fjords, the Arctic Circle and Denmark.