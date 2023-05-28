Explora Journeys Partners with EHL Hospitality Business School

Explora Journeys announced a partnership with EHL Hospitality Business School to provide its onboard employees with a training program titled “Guest Experience Foundations”.

Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys, said: “With our brand being created in Switzerland – the cradle of luxury hospitality – we are proud to partner with the world’s leading hospitality school EHL. This partnership will offer our employees world-class luxury hospitality education and represents a significant step in ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences. We believe that investing in training and development will enable us to create a distinct, culturally intelligent and sustainable service culture across the organization.”

EHL’s certified trainers will deliver the training modules covering both essential skills and advanced knowledge necessary for delivering exceptional customer experiences. In addition, trained managers will conduct additional activities onboard as well as online refresher courses. EHL has also created a “Leading Guest Experience” module for Explora Journeys’ managers.

Markus Venzin, CEO of EHL Group, said: “We are delighted to partner with Explora Journeys to deliver innovative and practical training programs that will equip their employees with the necessary skills to deliver exceptional customer experiences in the luxury hospitality industry. Our program is designed to ensure that the employees at Explora Journeys receive the highest quality of education and training that will drive the company’s growth and success. Our expertise in luxury hospitality education combined with Explora Journeys’ commitment to exceptional guest experiences is a perfect match, and we look forward to working together to create a service culture that is second to none.”