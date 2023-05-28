Disney Cruise Line: Summer 2023 Deployment Breakdown

The upcoming summer season will see big deployment changes for Disney Cruise Line. With the Disney Wish continuing to offer a series of short cruises the Bahamas, the Disney Dream will be the big news as it will cruise in Europe for the very first time.

Taking over the program that was offered by the Disney Magic in recent years, the 2011-built cruise ship is set to offer different itineraries in both Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Disney is also returning to Alaska with the Disney Wonder and maintaining its capacity in the Caribbean and Bahamas with the Disney Fantasy and the Disney Magic.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment for the 2023 summer. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean and Bahamas

Disney Wish

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2022

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas featuring stops in Nassau and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island destination

Sailing Season: Year-round

Disney Fantasy

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Five to ten nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Western and Eastern Caribbean, in addition to a special five-night cruise to the Western Caribbean in July followed by a ten-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean that features visits to Castaway Cay, St. Thomas, St. John’s, Aruba and Bonaire

Sailing Season: Year-round

Disney Magic

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Built: 1998

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Three to seven nights

Itineraries: Mix of three- to seven-night cruises to the Bahamas, as well as to the Western and the Eastern Caribbean visiting Tortola, St. Thomas, Cozumel, the Caymans and more

Sailing Season: May 24 to September 30

Alaska

Disney Wonder

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Built: 1999

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Five to seven nights

Itineraries: Regular seven-night cruises to destinations in the region including Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Juneau and more, in addition to a special nine-night itinerary in July visiting Sitka, the Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan

Sailing Season: May 15 to September 11

Europe

Disney Dream

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy), Southampton (England) and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: Four to 11 nights

Itineraries: Mediterranean, Greek Islands, Western Europe, Baltic, Iceland, Scandinavia, British Islands and more

Sailing Season: May 20 to September 10