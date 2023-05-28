Disney Cruise Line: Summer 2023 Deployment Breakdown

The upcoming summer season will see big deployment changes for Disney Cruise Line. With the Disney Wish continuing to offer a series of short cruises the Bahamas, the Disney Dream will be the big news as it will cruise in Europe for the very first time.
Taking over the program that was offered by the Disney Magic in recent years, the 2011-built cruise ship is set to offer different itineraries in both Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.
Disney is also returning to Alaska with the Disney Wonder and maintaining its capacity in the Caribbean and Bahamas with the Disney Fantasy and the Disney Magic.
Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment for the 2023 summer. Here’s the breakdown:
Caribbean and Bahamas
Disney Wish
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Built: 2022
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas featuring stops in Nassau and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island destination
Sailing Season: Year-round
Disney Fantasy
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Five to ten nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Western and Eastern Caribbean, in addition to a special five-night cruise to the Western Caribbean in July followed by a ten-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean that features visits to Castaway Cay, St. Thomas, St. John’s, Aruba and Bonaire
Sailing Season: Year-round
Disney Magic
Capacity: 1,750 guests
Built: 1998
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Three to seven nights
Itineraries: Mix of three- to seven-night cruises to the Bahamas, as well as to the Western and the Eastern Caribbean visiting Tortola, St. Thomas, Cozumel, the Caymans and more
Sailing Season: May 24 to September 30
Alaska
Disney Wonder
Capacity: 1,750 guests
Built: 1999
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Five to seven nights
Itineraries: Regular seven-night cruises to destinations in the region including Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Juneau and more, in addition to a special nine-night itinerary in July visiting Sitka, the Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan
Sailing Season: May 15 to September 11
Europe
Disney Dream
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy), Southampton (England) and Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: Four to 11 nights
Itineraries: Mediterranean, Greek Islands, Western Europe, Baltic, Iceland, Scandinavia, British Islands and more
Sailing Season: May 20 to September 10