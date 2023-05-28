Disney Cruise Line Hires Bernadette Sweeting-Miller

Disney Cruise Line announced the addition of South Eleuthera-native Bernadette Sweeting-Miller to its public affairs team, based in Eleuthera, The Bahamas.

Sweeting-Miller, who will manage Disney Cruise Line’s local office in Eleuthera, brings over 20 years of administrative experience. She will act as the primary contact for those interested in learning more about the brand’s new island destination in Eleuthera.

“I’m pleased to welcome Bernadette Sweeting-Miller to the Disney Cruise Line family,” said Joey Gaskins, regional public affairs director, Disney Cruise Line. “In addition to many years of work experience, she brings invaluable community relationships, a deep understanding of our community and rich culture and a genuine commitment to her home of Eleuthera,” Gaskins added.

Additionally, Sweeting-Miller will act as the liaison for community members in Eleuthera who would like to join the Disney cruise Line’s team as well as for local businesses interested in supplying goods and services to the cruise line’s new destination.

“It means so much to me to join a company that is committed to making an impact in the community that I have called home ever since I was a child,” said Sweeting-Miller. “I’m looking forward to working on behalf of Disney Cruise Line to support local businesses and involve Bahamians in the development and operations of the new island destination at Lighthouse Point,” said Sweeting-Miller.