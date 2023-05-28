Disney Cruise Line Announces 2024 Halloween and Holiday Cruises

Disney Cruise Line announced the return of Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime cruises in 2024.

Halloween on the High Seas will be available from mid-September through October 2024. Guests aboard these special sailings can dress up and join Disney characters in their Halloween costumes, enjoy themed food and beverages and more.

The Disney Wish will sail three- and four-night Bahamian cruises from Port Canaveral while the Disney Fantasy will themed cruises ranging from four, six and seven nights exploring the Bahamas and Caribbean.

The Disney Magic will sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with itineraries ranging from three to five nights. Guests aboard the Disney Magic and the Disney Fantasy will have a chance to relax at Disney Cruise Line’s newest destination in The Bahamas located on the island of Eleuthera at Lighthouse Point.

The Very Merrytime Cruises will be available from mid-November through December 2024 and will include a range of themed activities and celebrations on deck that are full of holiday spirit. The Disney Wish will sail four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean from Port Canaveral while the Disney Dream will offer departures from Fort Lauderdale.

The Disney Fantasy will offer four-night Very Merrytime sailings to The Bahamas as well as longer six- and seven-night itineraries in November and December. Select voyages include a visit to Disney Cruise Line’s newest destination at Lighthouse Point.

Departing from Galveston, the Disney Magic will offer sailings ranging from four to six nights visiting ports of call throughout the Caribbean.

In addition to the festive cruises, Disney Cruise Line special sailings to Hawaii and South Pacific. The Disney Wonder will sail from Vancouver, Canada, to Honolulu, Hawaii, in September 2024 with calls in Kauai, Maui and Hawaii before arriving in Oahu. From Hawaii, the Disney Wonder will set sail on a transpacific voyage to Sydney, Australia, with visits to destinations such as Fiji, American Samoa and New Caledonia.

Bookings open to the public on June 26, 2023.