Discovery+ to Stream All Maritime Masters Episodes From June 30

Discovery+ announced that it will stream all five episodes of the “Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica” docuseries starting June 30.

The series filmed onboard the Scenic Eclipse originally aired its first episode on Discovery Channel on May 13.

The five-episode series documents journeys to the most pristine wildernesses and remote areas on the planet, according to a statement.

The show features key characters including the Masters, the Scenic Eclipse Captain Erwan Le Rouzic, Expedition Operations Director Jason Flesher and VP Hotel Operations Chef Tom Goetter.

The series includes the Scenic Eclipse’s voyage to Antarctica from San Diego. Highlights of the show include a cacao mission in El Salvador, a visit to Deception Island and its penguins, a penguin expedition on Danco Island and more.

Captain Le Rouzic said: “I was excited to be able to show the passion and commitment we go to on The World’s First Discovery Yacht. It’s still very mysterious for many people, how we operate an expedition yacht and the complexity of what’s happening on board at all times during the voyage.”

“For me, being part of a project like this was very humbling, and very exciting. No other expedition ship provides the diversity and depth of immersive experiences. We are the pioneers with helicopters and submersibles, exploration with our inquisitive guests seeking adventure,” said Expedition Operations Director Flesher.

VP Hotel Operations Chef Goetter said: “It’s great to show the culinary aspect of Scenic Eclipse. It is not only an incredible Discovery Yacht on a global expedition, but we also take guests on a culinary journey to explore a diversity of cuisines too. I’m really happy to have the opportunity to introduce my chefs to the world and showcase luxury cruising in a different light.”