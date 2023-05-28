CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Changes Name to Adora Cruises

CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited announced today it has changed its name to Adora Cruises Limited, effective immediately.

The new name, inspired by its brand name “Adora Cruises” will further strengthen the popularity and reputation among customers and reflects the vision of the company to bring to guests A Voyage in Love and to build a leading homegrown Chinese cruise line, according to a press release.

Adora Cruises Limited also adopts the same logo as its brand Adora Cruises, using Chinese red, sunshine yellow, earth green and star-sea blue in the shape of A and the ship bow to display the brand personality of happiness, care, vitality, and creativity. Its ambition is to bring guests a tasteful combination of traditional elegance and modern flair, and an immersive and fun-filled experience at sea.

“Our new company name is in line with our brand name, which is more memorable and recognizable. It better communicates our goal to build a most admired cruise brand in China. Together with the company’s name changing, Adora Cruises Limited gets ready to set sail in the full resumption of Chinese cruise market,” said Chen Ranfeng, Managing Director of Adora Cruises Limited.

The former CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited was founded in 2018. After years of development, the company has solidly enhanced its operation capability in sales, marketing and commercial operation, product design and development, hotel management, maritime operation, and newbuild project supervision and development etc.

Yang Guobing, Chairman of Adora Cruises Limited, said, “After years of development, Adora Cruises Limited has become an independent and full-functioning cruise company and has its own brand. We are getting well prepared in sales and marketing, product and hotel management and maritime operation.”