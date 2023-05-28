Crystal Introduces Aurōra Spa

Crystal has announced Aurōra, a redesigned spa concept onboard the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, according to a press release.

Inspired by sunrise, the new design was a result of a collaboration between Crystal and Tillberg Design of Sweden. The reimagined spa area will offer signature treatments led by expert therapists.

“We cannot wait for our guests to experience the all-new Aurōra and wellness offerings onboard Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity,” said Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations Bernie Leypold. “Our partners at Tillberg Design of Sweden have created gorgeous spaces reflective of energy, light and balance to help our guests truly embrace their most extraordinary self at sea.”

The area features neutral colors, an illuminated fiber optic starlight ceiling, organic materials and a natural salt crystal and slate stone. Crystal will offer treatments through exclusive partnerships with British skincare brand ELEMIS and beauty experts Kérastase.

Featured treatments include LED and Cryo Facial Experience and Biotec 2.0 The Ultimate Facial as well as massage treatments such as the Aurōra Stone Signature Massage and The Chariot of Light.

“We are delighted to rejoin Crystal as their partner in its all-new wellness and beauty journey. For more than 20 years, we have been providing onboard guests with innovative spa, fitness and wellness services and believe Aurōra will elevate the spa experience by enhancing the well-being of their guests,” said Leonard Fluxman, executive chairman and CEO of OneSpaWorld.