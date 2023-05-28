Cruise Industry Mourns Larry Rapp

Larry Rapp passed away on Saturday, June 10, after a battle with acute leukemia.

He was the consummate marine operations executive whose expertise was instrumental in developing and running brands from Royal Viking to Pearl Cruises of Scandinavia, Seabourn and Cunard and also recently worked with Azamara.

Rapp also served for several years as a member of the MHA Board of Directors and remained a supporter of the origination throughout the years. He is survived by his wife, Julie and daughter Heather.