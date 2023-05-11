Costa Opens Sales for Winter 2024-25 Cruises

Costa Cruises is opening sales for its winter 2024-25 cruises, according to a press release.

Costa’s 2024-25 program offers sailings in the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and the United Arab Emirates.

The Costa Toscana will offer week-long cruises exploring Italy, France, Spain, with a stop at the Balearic Islands and Sicily.

The Costa Fortuna and Costa Fascinosa will offer two different seven-day sailings in the Caribbean that can be combined into a single two-week-long vacation.

The Costa Fortuna’s first itinerary includes calls in Guadeloupe, Tortola, St. Marteen, Antigua, St. Lucia and Martinique while the second includes calls in Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, St. Vincent, Barbados and Martinique.

The Costa Fascinosa’s first itinerary will explore Dominican Republic with a full day on Catalina, Costa’s exclusive island. The itinerary includes calls in La Romana (Dominican Republic), Ocho Rios (Jamaica), Grand Turk, Amber Cove (Dominican Republic), Samana (Dominican Republic) and Catalina Island (Dominican Republic). The ship’s second itinerary includes visits to La Romana (Dominican Republic), St. Lucia, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Antigua, and the British Virgin Islands.

The Costa Smeralda will be deployed in the United Arab Emirates. The ship will offer week-long cruises with stops in Dubai (UAE), Muscat (Oman), Doha (Qatar) and Abu Dhabi (UAE).

Costa’s 2025 edition of the Around the World Cruise aboard the Costa Deliziosa will mostly explore the southern hemisphere, visiting Tierra del Fuego, Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. The journey departs on December 7, 2024, allowing guests to enjoy the festive season on a cruise.