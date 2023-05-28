Costa Cruises Partners with La Scolca for Tour Program

Costa Cruises partnered with La Scolca for a unique tour program in Genoa, Italy.

From June 2023, guests onboard the Costa Toscana can look forward to an authentic Italian experience at La Scolca Estate, located in Gavi (Alessandria, Piedmont region).

The tour program includes a guided tour of the Cortese vineyards, where the renowned Gavi DOCG wines were invented. At La Scolca, guests will be able to taste three of the winery’s Gavi wines and try some traditional local products. Guests will also be able to purchase La Scolca wines at a special price.

“I am particularly proud of this collaboration,” said Chiara Soldati, owner and CEO of La Scolca. “Between two brands that, in their respective segments, represent an excellence of authentic Italian hospitality and lifestyle that is internationally recognized. A lifestyle and a hospitality model that we wanted to make more and more attentive to sustainability also by acquiring important quality certifications. I am delighted to be able to welcome Costa Toscana guests, from all the countries of the world, often from the same almost 60 in which our wines are known and appreciated, and to be able to introduce them to our history, our wines and our roots. I am sure that this discovery of our territory will help to leave a deep and unforgettable memory in all those who choose to visit La Scolca.”

“The partnership with La Scolca is very important for us. In addition to being the union of two historic Italian companies that share the same vision, this partnership is the perfect example of the value tourism and the discovery of local excellence that we want to promote with our ships in Italy and in all the countries around the world that we visit. Our cruises uniquely embrace land and sea, allowing for unforgettable experiences and to get to know the destinations in an authentic, exciting way, as our guests will be able to do during the tours at La Scolca,” said Giuseppe Carino, vice president of guest experience and onboard revenues of Costa Cruises.