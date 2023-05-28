Cordelia Cruises Celebrates First International Sailing

Cordelia Cruises celebrated its first international sailing to Sri Lanka.

The new route marks a significant milestone in India’s maritime tourism industry, according to a statement.

Present for the inaugural sailing were Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, guests of honor Tourism Minister Tamil Nadu, Thiru K. Ramachandran, Chennai Port Chairman Shri Sunil Paliwal and Chennai Port Deputy Chairman Shri S Viswanathan.

Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO of Waterways Leisure, Cordelia Cruises, said: “Ever since our launch in the India market, we are committed to providing world-class amenities and unmatched hospitality, we aim to redefine the cruising experience for our esteemed guests. Cordelia Cruises served 84000 guests between June 2022-September 2022. In the year 2023, we hope to host over 50000 passengers for our Sri Lanka sailings alone between June 2023-September 2023.

“We are certain that our new route will be very well received. This initiative is a testament to the Government’s commitment to promoting tourism and strengthening bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka. We are grateful to Shri Sonowalji, Mr. Ramachandran, Mr. Paliwal and Mr. Vishwanath who have graced this milestone and memorable occasion to support us in our vision to make India, a globally renowned cruising destination.”