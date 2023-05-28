Celestyal Appoints Parton as VP of Business Development

Celestyal announced the appointment of Janet Parton as the new vice president of business development for the UK, Europe and Australia, according to a press release.

Parton brings over 20 years of experience in the travel industry including the cruise sector, tour operations and retail. Her previous role was at the Globus Family of Brands where she was a sales and marketing director for Cosmos and Avalon Waterways as well as part of the Executive Team. Before that, Parton served as head of sales UK and ROI for MSC Cruises.

Lee Haslett, Celestyal’s chief commercial officer, said: “I am delighted to welcome Janet to Celestyal, and I am confident that her strong business development and leadership skills, along with a keen commercial sense and a proven track record of leading and motivating high performing teams in the travel sector, will prove invaluable as we continue to broaden our presence in key markets.”

In her new role, Parton will focus on developing and executing and implementing the strategic business development plan for her region of responsibility.

“Celestyal is a company with huge ambition, and I’m relishing the opportunity to help achieve their objectives of increasing their presence in key international markets as well as consolidating their position as the leading provider of award-winning, multi-destination vacation experiences in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Parton.