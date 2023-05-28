Celebrity Apex Sailings Cancelled to Accommodate Drydock

Celebrity Cruises is cancelling four cruises onboard the Celebrity Apex to accommodate a drydock in late 2024.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the voyages were scheduled to depart between October 23, 2024, and November 23, 2024.

“These sailings must unfortunately be redeployed to accommodate an earlier drydock schedule. Due to this change in dock availability, we must cancel bookings and reaccommodate guests to alternative sailings,” the company said.

“We know how precious your time is and never intended to complicate your vacation planning, so we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this causes,” Celebrity added in the statement.

The cancelled sailings included a 11-night cruise to the Canaries departing from the UK, in addition to the ship’s 13-night repositioning voyage to North America and two week-long Caribbean departures.

Impacted passengers will be able to reebok on a choice of comparable sailings, Celebrity said, at the protected/lowest available rate.

The guests may also choose to rebook on any other Celebrity Cruises departures at real-time prices and receive an onboard credit of $200 per standard stateroom and $400 per suite.

While full refunds for cancelled flights will not be offered, passengers may opt to cancel their reservations as well.

In that case, the re-accommodation offers will be nullified, the company said, and a full refund for all amounts paid will be issued to the original form of payment used at the time of the booking.

Following the newly scheduled drydock, the Apex is now set to offer a new 12-night transatlantic crossing departing on November 9, 2024.

Before resuming its previously announced schedule, the 2,900-guest vessel also offers a new nine-night Caribbean cruise on November 21, 2024.

A sister to the Celebrity Edge, the Celebrity Apex was delivered to Celebrity Cruises in 2020. Following several months in lay up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 129,500-ton ship entered service in June 2021.