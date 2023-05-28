Carnival Hosts Grand Bahama Celebration for the 50th Independence of the Bahamas

Carnival Cruise Line, in partnership with the Ministry of Grand Bahama, hosted a Golden Jubilee Breakfast today to celebrate the 50th Independence of The Bahamas. Approximately 100 community members attended the event which took place aboard Carnival Legend that is docked in Freeport and honored present and former parliamentarians of Grand Bahama, according to a press release.

“Carnival offers our heartfelt congratulations to The Bahamas on this milestone anniversary and we are proud to have been operating in the country for the last 50 plus years,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We could not think of a better way to celebrate than with the Ministry of Grand Bahama as we work together to bring Carnival’s cruise port destination to life, which will bring millions of visitors to experience the beauty and culture of Grand Bahama.”

Among distinguished leaders present at the celebration were the Prime Minister of The Bahamas Hon. Philip Davis and the Minister for Grand Bahama Hon. Ginger Moxey. Thirty-five Grand Bahama parliamentarians were also presented with awards to recognize their service.

“As we reflect on the 50th anniversary of our independence, I am so excited about the road ahead for Grand Bahama,” said Minister Moxey. “Working with partners like Carnival, we are rebuilding our economy and bringing new opportunities to our residents. We say a big thank you to Carnival for continuing to be a part of this community, holding this anniversary celebration here in Grand Bahama and bringing a new cruise port to our island.”

The Golden Jubilee Breakfast took place as work continues to advance on the Carnival Grand Bahama cruise port destination. Representing an investment of $200 million, the port destination will offer guests a uniquely Bahamian experience with exciting features and amenities, including a one-mile stretch of white-sand beach, a nature reserve and an interior pool feature, as well as Bahamian-operated retail, food and beverage options for Carnival guests to enjoy.