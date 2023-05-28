Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Unique Internship at Sea Program

Carnival Cruise Line’s entertainment team is helping students set sail for success, by re-introducing its Internship at Sea program, the company said in a press release.

The cruise line welcomed 24 students from 24 different U.S. universities to join ships as Youth Staff, Fun Squad, Technicians and Sports Staff members.

“We’re elated to bring back this unique entertainment internship program that’s an incredible learning experience for both college students and our shipboard team members,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment. “It’s important for us to create these special opportunities to inspire the next generation and invest in the fun and memorable cruise vacations of the future.”

Over the summer, interns in this innovative program will receive hands-on experience, learning about teamwork, communication, problem-solving and leadership skills – all while earning college credit. Students are mentored by shipboard team members to help them transition to shipboard life.

Since the Internship at Sea started in 2016, 65 students have participated on 20 ships. Several past interns have utilized the knowledge and experience from the program to start careers in the cruise industry, taking on a range of roles, from cruise director to shoreside project manager.

In 2019, Carnival’s Internship at Sea program was recognized by WayUp, a U.S.-based job site for college students, as one of the top 100 internship programs in the country. The program was paused in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.