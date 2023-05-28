Carnival Corporation Realigns Corporate Structure

Carnival Corporation has realigned its corporate structure, as the company’s six largest cruise brand presidents will now report directly to Chief Executive Officer Josh Weinstein.

“By removing a layer of management between the corporate and brand levels, I now have the leads all six of our major brands, representing over 90% of our capacity reporting to me,” said Weinstein, speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call.

Those brands are: Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises and Holland America Line.

Three of those six brands will continue to support the company’s smaller capacity brands (Seabourn, Cunard and P&O Australia) for what it said are scale and efficiency.

Seabourn will run through Holland America Line, while Cunard hooks into P&O Cruises in the UK and P&O Australia reports through Carnival Cruise Line.

“I looked around and basically by being able to deconsolidate a couple of operating units and give them more nimbleness and flexibility and have a direct line of reporting directly into me, it speeds up the whole process and it lets us act much quicker and purposefully for the brand’s needs,” Weinstein said.

“The enhanced structure enables its brands to operate with greater speed and responsiveness to market demands and opportunities,” the company said in a prepared statement.

“Additionally, building on the company’s leadership rejuvenation efforts, seven of Weinstein’s 12 direct reports are new to the role (since the pause in guest cruise operations).”