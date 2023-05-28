Carnival Booking Curve Expands; Best Booked Position Ever

Carnival Corporation is seeing its booking curve and booking levels at historic levels.

“In North America, the booking curve is as far out as we have ever seen it while our European brands are quickly catching up to 2019 levels,” said Chief Executive Officer Josh Weinstein.

“With over 90 percent of this year on the books, 2023 is now essentially behind us and we are strategically building a strong base of revenue for 2024. In fact, our booked position for 2024 also stands at record levels,” he continued.

“Reflecting this performance, our customer deposits are also at an all-time high of $7.2 billion significantly higher than our prior peak of $6 billion.”

Weinstein, speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call, said the company was in its best booked position in history.

“We’re in the best booked position in our history,” he said. “All those commercial activities that I’ve talked about over the last several quarters are in full swing. The capacity that we have is about 5.5% capacity growth in 2024 versus 2023 and two-thirds of that goes to Carnival Cruise Line, which is, our highest returning brand, which we’re very excited about. So, we feel good about the trajectory and what we should expect some nice pickup in 2024.”