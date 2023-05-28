Carnival: 1/3 of Onboard Revenue Now Prebooked

While Carnival Corporation has over 50 percent of its inventory for the next year booked at any given time, the company now has one-third of its projected onboard revenue pre-booked prior to sailing.

That is thanks to more bundled packages and pre-cruise options, said John Weinstein, CEO, speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call.

“Onboard revenues were once again off the charts this quarter as the strategy delivers an added benefit of elevating spending once onboard, enabling us to capture more of our guests’ vacation wallet,” he said.