Azamara and Perrygolf to Sail to 151st Open at Royal Liverpool

Azamara and PerryGolf will soon welcome guests onboard the 2023 British Isles Golf Cruise to attend The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool as the Azamara Journey sails from Dublin on July 20 on a 12-night sailing.

The sailing gives guests the opportunity to attend this golf championship and play six (or three) rounds of golf on some of the most renowned courses of the British Isles.

The voyage will include visits to eight ports, including Dublin, Glasgow and Edinburgh. After watching the final two rounds of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, aspiring golfers will have the chance to test out their own skills at several courses ranging from Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, The K Club and Portmarnock Links to Royal Dornoch, Carnoustie, Castle Stuart, Gleneagles, Kingsbarns, and Dumbarnie Links.

The 2024 British Isles Golf Cruise is already seeing high demand, and guests are encouraged to book in advance. The 2025 British Isles Golf Cruise will be announced later this month and will include weekend attendance to the final two rounds of The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.