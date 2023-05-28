Atlas Highlights Expedition Team Members

Ahead of the upcoming Arctic season, Atlas Ocean Voyages is highlighting its expedition team members.

The World Traveller will begin its northernmost adventures with itineraries exploring the Arctic, Norwegian Fjords, and Greenland.

During each voyage, Expedition Leader Ekaterina Uryupova, and Assistant Expedition Leader Jean-Roche de Susanne will provide guidance. They will be joined by Johanne Kuhle and Live Wålberg, who are lecturers and local residents of Svalbard, Norway with deep knowledge of the region.

The company’s team includes 14 other dedicated members, including an ornithologist, marine biologist, meteorologist and expedition guides who provide expertise on each Arctic adventure.

“The Arctic season expedition team combines global experience and regional expertise to deliver incredible experiences for our guests,” said James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Exploring remote regions by Zodiac and kayak, or simply enjoying a discussion led by a local resident in the warmth of our auditorium, I look forward to hearing the stories of our guests and expedition team creating extraordinary memories together.”

The Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Polar Expedition Team includes:

Ekaterina Uryupova, expedition leader, holds a Ph.D. in Environmental Sciences from Lomonosov Moscow State University and a master’s in international journalism from the University of Salford (UK). She is a member of the Association of Polar Early Career Scientists (APECS) and Permafrost Young Researchers Network (PYRN) councils. She has been working in polar cap regions for over 10 years and is also a Senior Fellow at the Arctic Institute, Centre for Circumpolar Security Studies in Washington, D.C.

Jean-Roche de Susanne, assistant expedition leader, graduated as a certified Galapagos Naturalist Guide and later became an expedition guide working as a tour leader in Cuba, Panama, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, France, and Portugal.

Johanne Kuhle, a Svalbard resident/lecturer, got her bachelor’s degree in biology, specializing in Arctic biology. This is her second year of guiding in the Arctic.

Lve Wålberg, a Svalbard resident, has lived in Svalbard for her entire life. For the last four years, she has been working with Alaskan huskies, guiding dog sledding trips and competing in long-distance races.