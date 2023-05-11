Ashdod Port Publishes 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Ashdod Port Company has published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting the company’s social, environmental, and economic activity during the previous year and its achievements.

Eli Bar Yossef, CEO of Ashdod Port said: “We wish to thank all those who were involved in compiling the report and all of our employees for their dedicated professional work and their concerted efforts to continue to develop the Ashdod Port, in order to turn it into a port that operates according to international standards and is a leader in the Mediterranean Basin.”

Achievements in the social category include preparation of service treaties in regards to training, logistic resources, salary and human resources; expanding cooperation with social organizations; 25,963 hours of completed training employees and managers of Ashdod; and the filling one third of the management positions at the Ashdod Port Company by women.

The company’s achievements in the environmental category include promoting the processes for port electrification; promoting a Green Port in the area of procurement; a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions of 11 percent between 2021-2022; and the increased use of green off-loading methods.

Achievements in the economic category include the development of an international accelerator for the purpose of establishing a technological incubator at the Port; opening two innovation embassies in Barcelona and New Jersey; further developing Terminal 21 and the acquisition of five STS cranes; the use of a modern grain conveyor belt that reduces the use of trucks and cargo unloading time.